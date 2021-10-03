Barbara Jean Foster Tipton
LONGVIEW — Barbara Foster Tipton of Longview, TX passed away on Sept. 30, 2021. She was born on Sept. 7, 1938 in Mt. Pleasant, TX. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, TX. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, at the Bates Cooper Sloan Chapel.
