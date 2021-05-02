Barbara Lee Beloney
MARSHALL — Barbara Lee Beloney, age 78, passed away on April 29, 2021. She was born in Marshall, TX on February 24, 1943. Visitation from 12:30pm to 2pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm. Interment at Concord Cemetery, Jonesville, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
