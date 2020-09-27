HALLSVILLE — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Barbara Lynn (Davis) Voss, 65, Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Voss was born May 20, 1955, in Coushatta, Louisiana, and died September 22, 2020.
Barbara Lynn (Davis) Voss
