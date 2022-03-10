Barbara Pinkston
CARTHAGE — A service to celebrate Barbara Pinkston’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Jackson Missionary Baptist Church in Joaquin, TX. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022 at Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage. Mrs. Pinkston was born February 17, 1949 and passed away March 3, 2022.
