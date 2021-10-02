Barry Joe Carlton
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Barry Joe Carlton, will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Smyrna Cemetery. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com. Services are under the direction of The Cammack Family’s Welch Funeral Home.
