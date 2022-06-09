Barry K. Sims
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Pastor Barry Sims, 59, of Longview , will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at New Horizon B.C. Ore City, TX. Interment will follow at McCain Cemetery. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Stanmore F.H. Pastor Sims was born May 4, 1963. and passed June 2, 2022.
