Barry Lynn Williams
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Mr. Barry Williams will be held on Lakeview Memorial Gardens on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM; a visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:30pm-6:30pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Mr. Williams passed away in the early afternoon of January 19, 2022.
