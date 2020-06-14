LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Barton Lane Reynolds, 58, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wesley McCabe UMC. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Reynolds was born April 12, 1962, in Longview, and died June 9, 2020.
Barton Lane Reynolds
