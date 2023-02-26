Beatrice “Bea” Elaine Liske
KILGORE — Cremation arrangement for Mrs. Beatrice “Bea” Elaine Liske, 96, of Kilgore are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mrs. Liske was born on Aug. 14, 1926, in Alpena, MI. and passed away in Longview on Feb. 21, 2023. Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com
