Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
Ben David Hay
LONE STAR — Memorial services for Ben David Hay 73 of Lone Star will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28,2021 at Scenic View Motel and RV Park in Lone Star. Ben was born February 12, 1948 to Jene and Bettye Hay. He died on August 17, 2021.
