Ben Lee Pittman
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS — Ben Lee Pittman, 84, of Longview passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 in Nacogdoches. He was born in Dallas on August 29, 1938. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Lone Star Cemetery in Nacogdoches County officiated by Pastor Jason Williams. Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.