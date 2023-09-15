Benilde “Bennie” Garcia Baldillez
GLADEWATER — Services for “Bennie” are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Visitation will be Saturday Sept. 16th from 12-1pm at Rader Funeral Home, with funeral service following. Burial to follow at Kilgore Memorial Gardens. She completed her earthly journey on Sept. 10, 2023 in Gladewater.
