MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Ben F. Bane, 90, of Marshall, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 East Travis St. Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Bane was born May 26, 1929, and died February 8, 2020.
Benjamin "Ben" Bane
