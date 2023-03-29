Bennie Duckett
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Bennie Duckett, 89, of Longview, 11 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Union Church of Christ. Interment, Post Oak-Union Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, March 30, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Duckett was born June 7, 1933 in Henderson and died March 23, 2023.
