KILGORE, TEXAS — Graveside services for Benton Custer, 66 of Kilgore will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. David Hampton officiating. Family received friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Tuesday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. Custer passed away on May 20, 2023 in Tyler. Benton was born on March 14, 1957 in Gladewater, Texas.
