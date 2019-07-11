LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Bernard Weatherall, 100, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Kellyville Community Center. Interment, Kellyville Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Weatherall was born June 7, 1919, in Jefferson, and died July 8, 2019.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Bernard Weatherall, 100, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Kellyville Community Center. Interment, Kellyville Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Weatherall was born June 7, 1919, in Jefferson, and died July 8, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Sign up to get our Breaking News stories in your inbox.
E-Edition Notification
Do you subscribe to our digital edition? If you do, be sure to subscribe to this mailing list and you'll be able to read the digital edition of our paper as early as 5am!
High School football
Get all of our high school football coverage Saturday morning straight to your inbox.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter?
Most Popular
Articles
- New York Times story about Longview draws mixed local reactions
- Officials ask help to find runaway Hallsville teen
- 2019 All-East Texas Softball Team
- Longview's deadly 1919 race riot: Passed down memories, no markers
- 2019 All-East Texas Baseball Team
- Hallsville man, 21, dies, Longview man injured in U.S. 80 crash
- Gilmer woman convicted of stealing from Longview employer
- Thousands without power Tuesday in Longview area
- Future of longtime Longview restaurant Carlitos' uncertain
- Police release names of 2 killed in June 28 Longview wreck
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.