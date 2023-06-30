Bernice Carter
ANNONA — Services for Mrs. Bernice Carter, 81 of Annona, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 1023 at Shelly Clark’s Ranch. Mrs. Carter was born April 2, 1942, and passed away June 21, 2023. Arrangements by McCauley & Son Funeral Home
