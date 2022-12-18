Bertha Carter Rudolph
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Bertha Rudolph of Longview, will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Red Oak Baptist Church. Longview, TX. Burial will be Community Graveyard, Tatum, TX. Visitation will be 12 pm - 5 pm, Monday, December 19, 2022 at Stamper Park Resource Center.
