Bessie Eiglebiger
LONGVIEW — Graveside service for Bessie M. Eiglebiger, 80, of Longview, will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Eiglebiger was born September 1, 1941 in Longview, and passed May 13, 2022.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kilgore ISD employee fired after arrest on charges of child sex assault, improper relationship
- Hiring event set for new Gap distribution center in Longview
- Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
- Business Beat: Gap job fair Wednesday
- Hallsville senior stays focused through difficulty
- Longview council approves controversial zoning request related to proposed beer garden/sports complex
- Woman killed, 2-year-old critically injured in Kilgore crash
- DPS: Man killed when struck by tractor-trailer on I-20 near Longview
- White Oak High School senior finds solace in FFA
- Some remains of Stroh Brewery in Longview targeted for demolition
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.