Beth LaRue Pruitt
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Beth Pruitt, 59, of Hughes Springs will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Daingerfield. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Ms. Pruitt was born March 13, 1963 and passed away May 8, 2022.
