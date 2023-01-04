Betsy Brown Martin
MOUNT PLEASANT — Betsy Brown Martin, 80, went home to her Lord and family this Saturday night, surrounded by her family at home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Nevills Chapel Baptist Church with services to follow at 11:00 AM
