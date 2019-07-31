LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Betsy Jane Seitz Cunningham, 87, of Longview, 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Longview. Interment, Rosewood Park. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Cunningham was born August 10, 1931, in Texarkana, and died July 29, 2019.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Betsy Jane Seitz Cunningham, 87, of Longview, 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Longview. Interment, Rosewood Park. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Cunningham was born August 10, 1931, in Texarkana, and died July 29, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Officers shoot suspect in Longview death; Texas Rangers investigating
- Longview man, 18, arrested in connection with drive-by shooting
- Carthage man dies in 3-vehicle White Oak wreck
- Neighbors recall Longview homicide victim as 'wonderful' mom; man held on $5M bond in connection with her death
- Crowd-pleasing special shape balloons go up around town early Friday
- Longview woman found shot to death in home early Sunday
- Ready for takeoff: What you need to know to prepare for Great Texas Balloon Race
- Man injured in Longview shooting
- Spring Hill ISD mulls $5,650 extra for teachers in 2019-20
- Police investigating after woman found dead in Longview
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.