Bettie Jo Allen
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service for Bettie Jo Allen 91, of Longview will be 12 noon Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Shilo Baptist Church officiating Pastor Eric Love. Arrangements are under the direction of MD Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12-7 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at MD Funeral Home. She was born on June 18, 1931 and passed away September 10, 2022
