Betty Graves
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Betty Graves of Longview, Texas were held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview at 10:00 am. Online condolences and the full obituary can be found at CammackFamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Sombrero in Longview to move, add second location
- Clearance store opens at Gap Inc. distribution center in Longview
- Business Beat: Preparation begins for Longview beer garden
- Longview police: Man shot, killed at Waffle House
- El Sombrero expanding, opens in new location
- The note that Stephen 'Twitch' Boss left led investigators to rule death a suicide
- 'Still dancing in so many ways': Longview ballet icon releases memoir
- Winners named in Visit Longview Holiday Decorating Contest
- Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
- Answer Line: More on that secret sauce
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.