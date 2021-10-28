Betty Hudman
LONGVIEW — Betty Hudman passed away on October 24, 2021. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 28 at 10 am in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Gum Springs Cemetery following the service.
