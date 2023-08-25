Betty J. Smith
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Betty J. Smith, 83, of Longview, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel. Interment Wright Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation, Friday, August 25, 2023, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Ms. Smith was born February 23, 1940 and died August 18, 2023.
