Betty Jean Dow-Mitchell
LONGVIEW — Betty Jean Dow-Mitchell was born on April 4, 1931 in Camden, TX and passed away at her home in Longview on December 20, 2021. A celebration of Life for Betty will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
