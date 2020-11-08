MESQUITE — Graveside services are scheduled for Betty June Hayner, 91, of Karnack, 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Woodlawn. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hayner was born October 21, 1929, in Pope City, and died November 6, 2020.
Betty June Hayner
