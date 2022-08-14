Betty Lawhorn
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Betty Lawhorn, 83, will be 11 AM, Monday, Aug 15 at Jimerson Lipsey Funeral Home. Visitation, 10-11 AM Monday. Burial in City Cemetery. Betty Jean Ross Lawhorn was born Oct 10, 1938 in Shreveport to Brinson and Billie Ross and passed away Aug 12, 2022 in Carthage. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
