Betty Louise Putman
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Mrs. Betty, 85, of Hughes Springs, will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hughes Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Sardis Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation 6:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com
