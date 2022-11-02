Betty Marie Boyd
KILGORE — Betty Marie Boyd, 93, of Kilgore, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1929 in Big Spring, Texas to George and Cornelia (Neelie) Bankston Beck and was married for 53 years to her beloved husband Jack Hollis Boyd until his death in 1999. A private family service will be held Friday, November 4 in Kilgore.
