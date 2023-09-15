Betty Monigold Raines
MARSHALL — Betty Monigold Raines, age 90, passed away in Marshall, TX on September 11, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 1-2pm at First Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2pm. Sullivan Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com.
