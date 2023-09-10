Betty Sue Graham
LONGVIEW — Betty Sue Graham, 86, of Longview, passed away on September 4, 2023. She was born December 29, 1936 in Anniston, Alabama. A private family service will be held to honor her. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
