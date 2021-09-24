Betty Truelock
CHAPMAN COMMUNITY — Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Truelock, 83, of the Chapman Community, will be 4:30 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, at the funeral home. Mrs. Truelock passed away on September 22, 2021. She was born on February 15, 1938.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.