Betty Wimberly
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Mrs. Betty Wimberly will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Wimberly was born August 1, 1932 and passed away April 21, 2022.
