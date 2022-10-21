Beverely Jean Conrow
LONE STAR — Funeral services for Beverely Conrow will be held at 10 AM Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Chapel of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home in Daingerfield. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM in Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery in Colleyville. She was born on January 12, 1945 and passed on October 19, 2022. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.