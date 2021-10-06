Beverly L. Smith
PITTSBURG, TEXAS — Beverly was born April 2, 1934 in Rochester, New York and passed away September 25, 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the ASPCA in her name. The family will have a memorial announcement soon. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.