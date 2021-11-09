Beverly McNair Cook
MARSHALL — Beverly McNair Cook, age 74, passed away on November 7, 2021. Mrs. Cook was born on August 4, 1947 in Kemp, Texas. Visitation on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 1pm and Funeral Service to follow at 2pm at Summit United Methodist Church. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
