Beverly Sibley Mills
KILGORE — Service For Beverly Sibley Mills 64, Kilgore, Saturday at 11 O’clock at Faith Tabernacle of God In Christ, Kilgore.
Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Dearion & Davis are in charge of arrangements.
Visitation Friday from 1 until 6 at D & D All Faith Chapel Gladewater.
Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Dearion & Davis are in charge of arrangements.
Visitation Friday from 1 until 6 at D & D All Faith Chapel Gladewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.