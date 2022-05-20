Bill McAvoy
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Bill McAvoy will be held Thursday, June 2 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 11am, with a visitation to take place the night before at Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. Burial will follow that Friday at McAdams Cemetery in Mineral Wells, TX.
