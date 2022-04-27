Bill Stringer
LONGVIEW — Bill Stringer was born on December 13, 1950 and passed away on April 23, 2022. There will be a visitation held for Bill at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Friday, April 29 between 6 and 8 pm. A private family burial will take place at Rosewood Park at a separate time. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
