PITTSBURG — Funeral services are scheduled for Billie Faye Nelson, 87, of Pittsburg, 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Erman Smith Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mrs. Nelson was born January 3, 1933, in Camp County, and died January 4, 2020.
Billie Faye Nelson
