Billie Lee Jackson Sr.
HALLSVILLE — Memorial service for Mr. Billie Jackson Sr. 81 of Hallsville, will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Mr. Jackson was born June 9, 1941, and passed September 11, 2022 in Longview.
