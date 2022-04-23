Billie Lois Walker
GILMER — Billie Lois Walker, 94 of Gilmer was born October 15, 1927, and died April 21, 2022, in Gilmer. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2 pm at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 2 pm at Ebenezer Cemetery in Arp.
