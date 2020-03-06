TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Earl Hobbs, 77, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hoover Cemetery in Big Sandy. Interment, Hoover Cemetery. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mr. Hobbs was born March 14, 1942, in Big Sandy, and died March 4, 2020.
Billy Earl Hobbs
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Earl Hobbs, 77, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hoover Cemetery in Big Sandy. Interment, Hoover Cemetery. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mr. Hobbs was born March 14, 1942, in Big Sandy, and died March 4, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Earl Hobbs, 77, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hoover Cemetery in Big Sandy. Interment, Hoover Cemetery. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mr. Hobbs was born March 14, 1942, in Big Sandy, and died March 4, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sister: Longview man's death stemmed from 2016 homicide
- Longview police investigate Saturday shooting death; city matches 2019 homicide total
- Longview, Kilgore, Gladewater ISDs release statements on new coronavirus
- Police ask help identifying person of interest in Longview homicide
- Longview woman killed in weekend wreck on I-20
- 'I am devastated': Residents respond to local cemeteries clearing gravesites
- Longview to use eminent domain to acquire lot for police headquarters
- East Texas woman stranded, robbed in China during coronavirus scare gets 'golden ticket' to come home
- Business Beat: Athens company to open its first McDonald's in Longview
- Rusk County roundup leads to arrests of 10 in child-support roundup
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.