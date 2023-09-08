Billy Eugene Parr
LONGVIEW — Billy Eugene Parr, 79, of Longview, passed away on September 5, 2023. He was born September 26, 1943, in Waco, Texas, to Alton and Bobbie Parr. A service to honor his life will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 2pm at Longview First United Methodist Church with a visitation held after the service. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.