Billy Fort
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Billy Fort, 55, of Longview, will be held at 2 PM Monday, March 14, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8 PM. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
