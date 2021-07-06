Billy H. Boggs
KILGORE — Cremation arrangement for Mr. Billy H. Boggs, 97, of Kilgore are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Mr. Boggs passed away on July 2, 2021, at the hospital in Kilgore.
