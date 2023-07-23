Billy Jack Shivers
BECKVILLE — Memorial service for Mr. Billy Jack Shivers, 72 of Henderson, formerly of Beckville, will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Still Waters Cowboy Church with Bro. Matt Comer and Mr. Frank Allums officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.