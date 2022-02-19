Billy Joe Chism
LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 PM, Monday February 21, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. His full obituary may be read, and an online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com. He was born May 29, 1940 and passed away February 16, 2022.
